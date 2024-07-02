Aurangabad: First Case Under BNS Filed, Cops Face Difficulties In Implementing New Code

Pune Crime: Fake Share Trading Racket Busted In Pimpri-Chinchwad, 5 Arrested | Representative Image

The new laws under the new codes of Bhartiya Nyay Samhita (BNS), Bhartiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) and Bhartiya Sakshya Adhiniyam (BSA) have been implemented across the country from Monday.

As the police are well versed in the earlier Indian Penal Code (IPC), faced difficulties in implementing the new codes. In each police station in the city, the officers were seen studying the new codes of the new laws as the students and were clearing their doubts from the senior officers during the situation of confusion over the new laws. The cases were being filed online with due precaution in the police stations.

The Union government 2023 announced that the BNS, BNSS and BSA will be implemented across the country. Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar CP Pravin Pawar, who has newly assumed the commissioner of police office said that all the police officers and employees of all the police stations in the city have been given 100 per cent training about the new laws.

14 offences registered in total

On Monday, one cognizable and 13 non-cognizable offences were registered at various police stations in the city. All the cases were registered through an online system. The city police had been practicing the operation of the online registration process for the past eight days. Still, they faced difficulties while implementing the process.

The first case was registered under the new codes at the CIDCO MIDC police station. A 30-year-old woman was severely beaten and raped by an unidentified assailant in Chikalthana area in the wee hours on Monday. A case was registered under section 64, 113 (2) and 351 (2)/(3) of BNS, 2023.

As many as 13 cases of non-cognizable nature were registered at various police stations in the city under the new codes. The first case of a fight between two groups was registered with the CIDCO police station.

New codes available on NCRB website

The senior officers on Monday, issued directives to the policemen of the police station regarding the procedures to be followed while registering the cases online. The policemen were advised to refer to law books to avoid mistakes.

The information about the new codes are available on the NCRB Sankalan of New Criminal Laws App. The residents can avail the information from this app, the senior officers said.