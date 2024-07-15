Aurangabad: Environmentalists Allege Thousands of Trees Cut for Development, Administration Underreports Impact

Representational Image | Ankit Shukla

Thousands of trees in the outskirts and within the city limits have been cut in the name of development. The rare species of country trees were cut for the expansion of the roads which is causing severe ecological imbalance and giving rise to the pollution. The administration is claiming that only 350 trees have been cut in the city, but the actual number is more than 550 trees, the environmentalists claimed.

Environmentalist Arvind Pujari said, the administration cut several trees including the rare country species of Wad, Neem, Sisam, Maharukh, Kashid and others for the road expansion works in Paithan and other places. The government gives the number of 350 trees, which is farce and actually more than 550 trees have been cut.

Now, the administration is eyeing the tree on the Nagar Naka Road, where there is rich flora in this area. The administration can expand the road without cutting these trees by giving alternate land along the road, but the officers are keen to cut the trees. It is likely that more than 600 trees will be cut for the expansion work. In cities like Pune and Nasik, the administration has adopted alternate measures for road expansion without cutting the trees, the administration should take this idea from them and restrict the cutting of trees, which will be a severe danger in the near future. Moreover, efforts should be taken to plant and preserve the country trees, Pujari Said.