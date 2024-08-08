Aurangabad: Dr Vinaykumar Rathod is New SP; Residents Worship Potholes in Protest And More

Aurangabad: Dr Vinaykumar Rathod is New SP |

The state home ministry had transferred some IPS officers in the state on Wednesday. In which, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar rural police Superintendent of Police (SP) Maneesh Kalwaniya has been transferred and Dr Vinaykumar Rathod has been appointed as the new SP of the district. Dr Rathod was earlier working as the DCP (traffic) in Thane district.

Kalwaniya was appointed as SP here on April 22, 2022 and worked for two years in the district. He had worked for enforcing the law-and-order situation in the district. He also implemented various welfare schemes for the police employees. SP Rathod took charge on Thursday.

Residents worship potholes

The work of lying water pipeline in the Bidkin area in Paithan taluka in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district is going at snail's pace. The roads in this area are filled with deep potholes due to the ongoing work, posing a severe threat of accidents for the motorcycle riders.

Three days back, the activists of the Nirbhay Maharashtra Party showed the potholes to the water pipeline work contractor and then the potholes were filled by putting murum and soil, but the condition of the road remained the same after the heavy rainfall.

Hence, the activists of the Nirbhay Maharashtra Party and the residents worshiped the potholes by offering flowers and other Puja material to condemn the administration for not repairing the roads on Thursday. They demanded that permanent measures should be taken to fill the potholes and also warned to initiate a severe agitation if the demand is not met. District Chief Pandurang Devidas, Vishnu Kale, Ramnath Chaudhary, Ganesh Hiwale and other residents were present.

Water sources in Sillod remain dry

The Monsoon has arrived around two and a half months back, but Sillod taluka in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district has not received satisfactory rainfall. As a result, the reservoirs and other natural water sources in Sillod taluka remained dry. Around 17 villages in the taluka are receiving water through tankers even today. The residents and farmers are eagerly waiting for a heavy rainfall in the next few days.

The Ambhai, Kelgaon, Udangaon, Asadi, Rahimabad, Golegaon, Hatti, Mohal, Balapur, Panwadod, Dhotra, Shivana, Palod, Mangrul, Wadala and other villages have not received satisfactory rainfall until now. Although, Khelna, Jui and other rivers in some parts of the taluka are overflowing due to water coming from other places, Bharadi, Andhari, Nillod, Palshi, Bhavan, Amthan, Ghatnandra, Kaigaon, Borgaon Bazar areas are still waiting for a heavy rainfall. The rivers, streams and nullahs in this area have remained dry. The crops in these areas are growing on the mild showers only but most of the water sources are not used for irrigation purpose as they are still dry.

The Khelna medium dam which supply water to the Sillod city and other villages has only 36 per cent water storage. Similarly, Ajant – Andhari has 25 percent, Kelgaon 57 per cent and Charner – Pedgaon very meagre water storage. The small dams like Nillod, Udangaon, Rahimabad and others still remains dry. The Kotnandra, Bhavan, Nillod, Mhasla, Bankinola, Lonwadi, Sisarkheda, Dhanora, Palshi, Vadodchata, Wangi, Kosad, Dhamni, Babhalgaon, Mandgaon, Kherala, Didgaon, Gevrai Semi villages are receiving water supply through tankers even in the Monsson.

Rainfall in the taluka so far

Average rainfall of Sillod – 650 mm

Rainfall by July end – 336 mm

Maximum rainfall in Ambhai mandal – 470 mm

Sillod – 302 mm

Bharadi – 371 mm

Ajanta – 318 mm

Golegaon – 358 mm

Amthana – 308 mm

Nillod – 237 mm

Borgaon Bazar – 326 mm