 Aurangabad: CSMC's Anti-Encroachment Drive Clears Streets In Multiple Areas
This decisive action was carried out under the supervision of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator G Srikanth

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, February 14, 2024, 05:41 PM IST
The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) anti-encroachment squad conducted a removal drive in several areas on Tuesday, including Town Hall, Jubilee Park, Mill Corner, and the Bhadkal Gate area.

The operation targeted two kiosks and two illegally parked vehicles obstructing the streets. These vehicles, stationed at Jubilee Park and the Bhadkal Gate area, belonged to hawkers selling various products. Despite prior notices, they failed to comply with the corporation's directives, resulting in the removal of their vehicles.

Furthermore, fruit vendors at the Central Bus Stand in Mill Corner had encroached upon the streets, causing traffic disruptions. The squad swiftly intervened, clearing the area of their handcarts to restore traffic flow. Additionally, a makeshift tin sheet shed erected by an individual selling nan roti at the Barapulla Gate area was also dismantled to ensure smooth passage along the road.

This decisive action was carried out under the supervision of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator G Srikanth, along with Additional Commissioner Saurabh Joshi and Deputy Commissioner Mangesh Deore. The operation was led by Assistant Commissioner Sanjay Suradkar, Encroachment Inspector Syed Jamshed, and other dedicated officials.

