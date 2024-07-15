Aurangabad: CSMC to Introduce Double Decker Buses Like Mumbai |

On the ground of double decker bus tourism in Mumbai, the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) has decided to introduce the double decker buses in the city for the tourism development and gaining fame to the city. The corporation will purchase two buses worth ₹12 lakh each for the purpose.

Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is known for the historic monuments and also as the tourism capital of the state. The corporation is taking efforts for the tourism development and attracting maximum tourists to the city.

The tender process to purchase the buses is in its final stages. The tenders of the three private agencies were opened during a meeting of the tender committee, of which the documentation of the two agencies were found complete. Hence, both the agencies have been called for a presentation on July 17. CSMC will spent ₹1.84 crore for starting the double decker bus tourism in the city and initially, it will purchase two buses.

3 tenders received

Solapur’s Chavan Auto Wheels, Sangli’s Chintamani Motors and Mumbai Aditya Infrastructure had submitted the tenders for the buses. The tender committee held discussion on the tenders and the eligible agencies have been called for giving a presentation on Wednesday. The agencies will impart facilities and technical support to be provided for implementing the double decker bus tourism.

The corporation has purchased the buses considering the double decker tourism project in Mumbai. The contract will be given to the lowest bidder after opening the financial tenders of all the three agencies after the presentation, the CSMC sources said.

Like the double decker buses in Mumbai, the facilities of washrooms will be available in the buses in the city. The upper portion of the bus will be open but there will be provision to cover it in case or raining or severe heat. Headphone facility will be available for the tourists in the buses to provide information about the historic monuments. After leaving one tourist spot, the tourists in the bus will be provided information about the next tourist spot they are going to further visit in the bus.