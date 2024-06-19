Aurangabad: CSMC Demolishes 90 Encroachments in Anti-Encroachment Drive |

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) demolished around 90 encroachments between Vitkheda and Walmi Road on Tuesday as part of an ongoing anti-encroachment drive.

The four-lane road widening work from Vitkheda to Kanchanwadi Road is currently in progress. Permanent and temporary encroachments established by residents along the road were causing traffic hurdles. The corporation had received numerous complaints from residents about these encroachments.

The CSMC anti-encroachment squad had instructed the encroachment holders to remove their encroachments about a month ago. However, after no response, a direct demolition drive was initiated on Tuesday under the guidance of Additional Municipal Commissioner Santosh Wahule. Starting around 10 am, iron kiosks and various other structures were demolished. Some encroachment holders voluntarily removed their encroachments, and their articles were not seized. However, the articles of those who ignored the warning were confiscated by officials. The demolition drive continued on Wednesday, utilising JCB machinery to remove the encroachments.

The drive was executed by Deputy Municipal Commissioner Savita Sonawane, Zone Officer Kailas Jadhav, Building Inspector Mazahar Ali, Sagar Shresht, and others.

Residents seek Akashwani barricades removal

The traders and the residents have demanded that the barricades at the Akashwani Chowk should be removed and the Jalna Road should be made free for traffic from both the sides. A delegation of the Jawahar Colony Nagari Kruti Samiti recently met MP Sandipan Bhumre and submitted a memorandum in this regard.

Considering the frequent traffic jams on the Jalna Road, the police administration had closed the intersection of the Jalna Road at Akashwani Chowk and only one-side traffic is allowed on both the sides. The residents coming from Kranti Chowk had to go further to Seven Hills and take a U-turn to come back to Akashwani.

However, the Jawahar Colony residents claimed that the barricades are proving dangerous and a threat for accidents. The Nagari Kruti Samiti including the residents and traders of Jawahar Colony, Bhanudasnagar, Vishnunagar, Uttamnagar, Trimurti Chowk and other localities had been demanding to clear the road of the barricades for the past many months. But, the administration is firm on the stand.