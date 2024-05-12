Aurangabad Crime: Man Duped of ₹34.6 Lakh, ₹40 Lakh Cash Seized From Mobile Shop

Crime Database Help Cops Nab Murder Accused After 34 Years | Representational Image

A 43-year-old man working as a printing supervisor was duped of ₹34.60 lakh on the lure of lucrative profit on the investment in the share market. The incident occurred between February and April, 2024. Case has been registered against various whatsapp groups admins, Caroline Crooks, Gopal Reddy and others.

Nitin Suresh Amrutkar (43, Wadgaon Kolhati) works as a printing supervisor in a company at Waluj Industrial area. On February 19, he received a link on his phone to join the share market. He was asked to save the number in the name of Caroline Crooks and later he was asked to invest money in the share market through that number. He was assured of lucrative profit on the investment. Hence, Amrutkar invested 34.60 lakh on various numbers provided to him between the period of February and April. He was shown that ₹2.58 crore profit had been deposited on his account. However, he could not withdraw the amount. The fraudsters later switched off their phones. When realized that he had been taken for a ride, Amrutkar lodged a complaint with the Waluj MIDC police station. The police are further investigating the case.

Read Also Aurangabad: Animals Without Ear Tagging Banned For Sale

Against the backdrop of the Lok Sabha election to be held on Monday in the Aurangabad constituency, the police have seized cash amounting ₹40 lakh in a mobile shop near the parking lot at Paithan Gate, the major market place in the city on Saturday night. The action was executed by DCP Nitin Bagate and his team. The cash amounted ₹39.65 lakh of the denomination of ₹500, ₹200 and ₹100 currency notes.

It was not known why such huge cash was brought in the shop, but the police suspected that the cash was brought for distribution to the voters. The police have arrested four persons in this connection. The Lok Sabha election campaigning ended in the Aurangabad constituency on Saturday evening. The activists have started making strategies to make their candidates victorious. During the elections cash is distributed to the people for voting for the candidates. However, the police and the district administration had a close watch on such activities. As a part of which, the police acting on the tip off conducted the raid on Saturday night on the mobile shop.