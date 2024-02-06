Aurangabad Crime: Gambling den Busted In Zalta Phata; Bajajnagar Shocked By 2 Suicides In day |

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Rural Police conducted a raid on a gambling den operating on a farm at Zalta Phata Shivar on Monday night.

The police arrested 13 gamblers and seized articles worth ₹14.51 lakh from them. The arrested individuals are identified as Shaikh Gulab, Laxman Rithe, Vishnu Gaikwad, Gangadhar Taur, Avinash Sarag, Harishchandra Bhandare, Nana Navpute, Chandan Pahadiya, Yogesh Pithore, Piyush Aghade, Santosh Shinde, Atish Gaikwad, and Arvind Belge. The police confiscated ₹36,640 in cash, one four-wheeler, 13 mobile phones, and gambling articles, all valued at ₹14.51 lakh. A case has been registered against the gamblers with the Chikalthana police station.

SDPO Puja Nangre received information that a gambling den was operating on a farm behind Hotel Golden Inn in the Zalta Phata Shivar. Accordingly, the police conducted a raid and found that some people were gambling with playing cards in a tin shed on the farm. The police arrested all the gamblers.

The action was executed by SDPO Nangre, PSI Satish Pandit, Ganesh Muley, Gajanan Chandile, Sachin Ratnaparkhi, and others.

Bajajnagar shocked by 2 suicides in day

The Bajajnagar in the Waluj area was shocked by two different incidents of suicides on Monday.

A 36-year-old homemaker, Sheetal Santosh Kalhale, lived with her husband and two children at Kasma Housing Society in Bajajnagar. On Monday afternoon, her husband had gone for some work, and her children were playing outside. She hanged herself from the ceiling fan. When the children came home around 4.30pm, they found her hanging. They started shouting for help, and nearby residents came to the scene and informed the Waluj MIDC police. The police rushed her to the Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), where the doctors declared her dead upon arrival.

In another incident, a 29-year-old worker, Rajat Ramchandra Angaj, lived with his parents and sister at Saptshrungi Colony, Bajajnagar. On Monday morning, he hanged himself from a ceiling fan in his bedroom.

Different cases of accidental deaths have been registered with the Waluj MIDC police station, and the police are further investigating.