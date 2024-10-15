 Aurangabad: Class Eighth Girl Ends Life by Jumping from Building
Aurangabad: Class Eighth Girl Ends Life by Jumping from Building



Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Tuesday, October 15, 2024, 06:38 PM IST
Aurangabad: Class Eighth Girl Ends Life by Jumping from Building

A class eighth girl studying at an ICSE school tragically ended her life by jumping from the fourth floor of a building on Monday morning. The deceased has been identified as Adishri Trambak Jadhav. Adishri took this extreme step after locking the door around 5 am. The city has been shaken by a series of recent suicides, with four school children having taken their lives in the past eight days.

Adishri lived with her mother and elder brother in Swapnapurti Society, a row house in the Beed By-pass area. She was enrolled in an ICSE school located near her home. On Sunday, she spent the day at home, having dinner with her family before going to her room to study. At around 5 am on Monday, she left for the Raghunarayan building near her house and jumped from the fourth floor. When her family discovered what had happened, they rushed her to the hospital, where doctors declared her dead after examination.

Adishri had left the house around 4:50 am, locking the door from the outside. She threw the key into the house from the window before heading to the building. CCTV footage from the first floor of the Raghunarayan Building showed her entering at around 5 am. Initially, she intended to use the escalator to reach the upper floors but ultimately chose the stairs.

Adishri’s father, a medical officer in the army, passed away in 2016, and her mother is also a doctor. Notably, Adishri was a state-level sportsperson and did not leave behind any note prior to her suicide.

The city is in shock, as this marks the fourth incident of suicide among minors within just eight days. Earlier cases include 17-year-old Rajatkumar Deodani (Uttaranagari), who committed suicide on the railway tracks on October 7, 16-year-old Triypra Jagan Avate (Mukundwadi), who hanged herself on October 12, and 17-year-old Sahil Sheelwant Nandedkar (Shehnagar), who also took his life by hanging.





