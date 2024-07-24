Aurangabad: Civic Bus Service Faces Funding Challenge as Fixed Deposit Expiry Looms; Van With Changing Room Introduced for Female Cops

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Smart City Development Corporation has been operating the Smart City Bus service for the past five years. The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC) had made a fixed deposit of ₹100 crore in the bank to ensure the smooth running of this service.

The interest earned from this fixed deposit has been used to fund the smart bus service. However, the tenure of the fixed deposit expired in June, and the corporation now wishes to utilize the funds for development works in the city.

During a review meeting on Monday, Administrator G Srikanth directed the smart city officers to submit a report on how the smart bus service will be managed if the fixed deposit is withdrawn.

Despite incurring heavy losses, the city bus service continues to operate for the convenience of residents. Initially, the corporation had deposited ₹200 crore, using the interest for operating the bus service. Subsequently, ₹100 crore of this amount was used for road works, leaving ₹100 crore remaining in the bank. With the fixed deposit's tenure having expired, G Srikanth suggested that the remaining funds be used for city development but expressed concern about how the smart bus service would be maintained post-withdrawal. He has asked the smart city officers to report on this issue soon.

The Smart City Corporation has purchased 100 city buses at a cost of ₹36 crore. These buses run on various city routes with very low fares, making them a popular choice for residents. Approximately 25,000 passengers use the city buses daily. Currently, 90 buses are in operation, while 10 are kept in reserve for emergencies.

Read Also Pune: 48 International Students Gets SPPU Degrees in Convocation Ceremony

Van With Changing Room Introduced for Female Cops

The lady police officers and constables often face inconvenience on duty due to lack of changing rooms and toilets. Considering the problem, the Superintendent of Police of Parchani, Ravindrasingh Pardeshi, came up with an innovative idea and made a "She Van" with a changing room and toilet from the unused police vehicles.

Most of the time, the women police officers and constables are deployed on duties day and night during the visits of VIPs and during emergencies. The male officers and employees find some way for changing and can even use the public toilets. However, most of the time, the lady officers face inconvenience due to lack of changing rooms and toilets. These officers are then mentally and physically weakened.

Pardeshi, taking cognizance of the issue, discussed it with the motor transport department inspector Bansod and other officers of his department. They came to know that there are several unused old vehicles kept in the department. These vehicles can be utilized for women officers after making some alterations of changing rooms and toilets. Bansod and his men worked on it and made a "She Van" having the facility of a changing room and toilet. This vehicle will be made available in the district where the officers are deployed for bandobast.

The Van was inaugurated by cutting the ribbon by PSI Sarala Gadekar on Tuesday. Additional SP Yashwant Kale, male and female officers, and employees were present.