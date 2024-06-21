Aurangabad: APFBDC Benefits 92K Beneficiaries with ₹7,330 Crore in Loans

In all, 92,144 beneficiaries in the state have been benefitted through various schemes implemented by Annasaheb Patil Finance Backward Development Corporation (APFBDC) by providing them loans amounting to ₹7,330 crore, said the president of the corporation Narendra Annasaheb Patil.

Patil took the review of the work of the corporation and the pending loan proposals with the corporation in the district. District collector Dilip Swami, deputy District Collector Prabhoday Muley, Apex Bank manager Mangesh Kedar, District Deputy Registrar Mukesh Barhate, corporation divisional co-ordinator Pravin Patil, District Skill Development centre assistant commissioner Suresh Varade and other officers were present.

Patil further said that in all 8,603 beneficiaries from Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar have been benefited with the schemes of the corporation. "The loans worth ₹650 crore have been distributed and the interest of ₹73 crore have been received. The corporation also organises employment camps in various parts of the state. The banks should clear the pending loan proposals at the earliest," he added.

The youth are provided loans through the corporation to make them self reliant. The government has implemented the ambitious personal loan interest return scheme due to which the applicants have been benefited. The banks should understand the scheme and provide maximum loans to the youths, Patil said.