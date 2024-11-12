Aurangabad: Amid Slogans like 'Vote Jihad' and 'Batange to Katange,' Voters Seek Focus on Water, Traffic, Healthcare, and City Development |

The polling day for the 2024 assembly elections is approaching, and political parties are trying to heat up the political atmosphere with provocative issues and divisive rhetoric. However, political leaders have remained silent on local issues related to the basic needs of the people. The everyday concerns that directly affect citizens seem to have been sidelined during the campaigning. Instead, issues like "Vote Jihad," "Batange to Katange," "Anek Hai to Ek Hai," and other such slogans have taken center stage. Allegations, counter-allegations, and rebuttals have become the key aspects of the election debate. Meanwhile, one candidate is ready to speak firmly on the development of the city.

The Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar East, West, and Central assembly constituencies fall under the jurisdiction of the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar Municipal Corporation (CSMC). Additionally, there are 10 wards of the corporation that come under the Phulambri constituency. Residents of these four constituencies face civic problems like water shortages, electricity issues, traffic congestion, and more on a daily basis. These problems have persisted in the city for several years, but no permanent solutions have been provided by political leaders or the civic administration.

No political party is willing to speak about a vision for the city's development

In earlier elections, political parties used to set clear agendas and firmly tell the public what they planned to do in the next five years. However, no political party is willing to speak about a vision for the city's development in this election.

The major issues dominating this campaign include "Batenge to Katenge," "50 Khoke Ekdam OK," "Ladki Bahin," "Triple Engine," "Urban Naxalism," "Vote Jihad," "Chaiwala," "Minde Group," "Rikshawala," "Morning Loudspeaker," "Dawood Connection," and many others — all of which are unrelated to the actual development needs of the city and its residents.

The basic amenities needed by the people of Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar include better healthcare facilities, proper traffic management, expanded roads, quality education for children, improved facilities for tourists, regular daily water supply, air connectivity to various destinations across the country, a flyover on Jalna Road, preservation of the city's historic monuments, and more. However, it appears that no political leader is willing to address these vital concerns.