Aurangabad: Administration Warns Against Spreading Rumors About Leopard | Representative image

A leopard was spotted on CCTV in the city around eight days ago, but it has not been traced yet. Forest department and municipal corporation officers are making strenuous efforts to locate the leopard. Traps with lamb bait have been set up at various locations, but the wild animal remains elusive. Additionally, people are spreading rumors about leopard sightings in different localities and sharing old videos of leopards on social media. The administration has warned that cases will be registered against those spreading rumors online.

The leopard was first spotted on CCTV in Ulkanagar and then at Prozone Mall. Reports have claimed sightings at the ST Depot, Chikalthana MIDC, Naregaon, Railway Station area, Gadia Vihar, Pratapnagar Crematorium, and other locations. Despite patrolling these areas, the leopard has not been found, causing panic among residents due to the ongoing social media rumors.

Forest department officers believe the leopard has returned to its natural habitat but emphasize the need for public vigilance. Initially, about 60 officers were assigned to search for the leopard, but now around 22 officers are patrolling suspected areas. The administration urges people not to spread rumors and to contact the forest department's toll-free number 1926 if they spot the leopard.