Aurangabad: 96 School Students Hospitalised for Food Poisoning After Consuming Milk

A total of 96 students from the Ashram School in Teesgaon, Khuldabad tehsil, suffered from food poisoning on Wednesday.

Following the incident, all the affected students were promptly transported to nearby health centres for immediate medical attention.

As per the information received, the Ashram School, located in Teesgaon, Khuldabad tehsil, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, experienced the outbreak on Wednesday morning.

At approximately 8am, the students were served milk, after which many complained of vomiting and nausea. Some even experienced fainting spells.

Responding swiftly, the school administration arranged for the transfer of all 96 students to primary health centres located in Ellora and Khuldabad.

Presently, the condition of the students is reported to be stable.