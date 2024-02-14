 Aurangabad: 96 School Students Hospitalised for Food Poisoning After Consuming Milk
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneAurangabad: 96 School Students Hospitalised for Food Poisoning After Consuming Milk

Aurangabad: 96 School Students Hospitalised for Food Poisoning After Consuming Milk

Presently, the condition of the students is reported to be stable

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Wednesday, February 14, 2024, 04:46 PM IST
article-image
Aurangabad: 96 School Students Hospitalised for Food Poisoning After Consuming Milk |

A total of 96 students from the Ashram School in Teesgaon, Khuldabad tehsil, suffered from food poisoning on Wednesday.

Following the incident, all the affected students were promptly transported to nearby health centres for immediate medical attention.

As per the information received, the Ashram School, located in Teesgaon, Khuldabad tehsil, Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar district, experienced the outbreak on Wednesday morning.

Read Also
Pune: Ex-Servicemen Mega Rally Scheduled For February 15-16 - Here's All You Need To Know
article-image

At approximately 8am, the students were served milk, after which many complained of vomiting and nausea. Some even experienced fainting spells.

Responding swiftly, the school administration arranged for the transfer of all 96 students to primary health centres located in Ellora and Khuldabad.

Presently, the condition of the students is reported to be stable.

Read Also
Viral: News Report Claims Pune Metro Ridership Has Declined; Citizens Respond
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Aurangabad: 96 School Students Hospitalised for Food Poisoning After Consuming Milk

Aurangabad: 96 School Students Hospitalised for Food Poisoning After Consuming Milk

Aurangabad: ASI To Undertake Plastering Work At Bibi Ka Maqbara

Aurangabad: ASI To Undertake Plastering Work At Bibi Ka Maqbara

Inauguration Of Pune Airport's New Terminal In Limbo After Postponement Of PM Modi's Maharashtra...

Inauguration Of Pune Airport's New Terminal In Limbo After Postponement Of PM Modi's Maharashtra...

Pune University Recognises GHRCEM's Prof Dr Simran Khiani For Innovative Teaching

Pune University Recognises GHRCEM's Prof Dr Simran Khiani For Innovative Teaching

Pune District Gears Up For Shiv Jayanti Festivities At Shivneri Fort: Here's All You Need To Know

Pune District Gears Up For Shiv Jayanti Festivities At Shivneri Fort: Here's All You Need To Know