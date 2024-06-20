 Auranagabad: Stray Dog Menace Threatens Sanmitra Colony Residents
Auranagabad: Stray Dog Menace Threatens Sanmitra Colony Residents

The residents claimed that they had been giving complaints to the Municipal Corporation for the past one and a half years but no firm action has been taken in this regard.

Manish GajbhiyeUpdated: Thursday, June 20, 2024, 04:19 PM IST
The stray dog menace is on the rise in the Sanmitra Colony in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar and the residents lives are in danger due to the frequent attacks of the dogs in this area, the residents claimed.

A resident of the colony, Kishor Nikam said, "Sanmitra Colony is situated in the middle of the city and people often pass through this area due to which it is a busy road. However, around 15 to 20 dogs are always seen in the lane in front of the Yashwatrao Chavan Natyagruha. These dogs are very fierce and often attack the motorcyclists and the pedestrians going from this road. Moreover, the residents are afraid of getting out of their houses and these dogs are often sitting in front of their houses. They often create hurdles to traffic as well. These dogs are even sitting on the cars parked outside the houses."

CSMC takes no action

"These gods eat the meat from the nearby areas and have become very violent. They had even attacked college girls and young children playing in this area," he added.

The residents claimed that they had been giving complaints to the Municipal Corporation for the past one and a half years but no firm action has been taken in this regard. "The Municipal Corporation sends vans and catches one or two dogs. However, these dogs are seen there the next day. The officers say that they leave the dogs after catching them at far away places. They could not do anything more than that due to the pressure of the pet associations and the directives of the court regarding the stray animals," added Nikam.

On Wednesday, three incidents in which the dogs attacked the residents were reported in the morning. The footage of the attacks have been captured in the CCTV cameras. It is possible that someday anyone will lose his life in dog attacks, Nikam said.

