Aundh Road Residents Demand Urgent Action For Pedestrian Safety After Recent Accident |

Aundh Road residents are raising their concerns following a recent incident where a pedestrian was struck by a two-wheeler traveling on the wrong side of the road in broad daylight.

The incident has left the residents concerned about pedestrian safety on Aundh Road. The victim of the accident has called for urgent measures to address the hazardous conditions that have put residents at risk.

Rahul, a resident of Aundh Road, expressed his fear and frustration, saying, "It's a bad situation when you can't cross the road safely in your own neighbourhood. This incident should serve as a wake-up call for our authorities to prioritise pedestrian safety."

Unanswered appeals for road safety measures

Residents of Aundh have been diligently reaching out to the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) and the Traffic Department for the past two months. Their primary demands include the installation of speed breakers and strict enforcement of speed limits along Aundh Road. However, they told the Free Press Journla that their persistent efforts have so far gone unanswered.

Another resident added, "We've been tirelessly trying to get the attention of the authorities, but it's disheartening to see our efforts go unnoticed. Our only concern is the safety of pedestrians, especially the elderly and children."

The residents' call for the installation of speed breakers and the enforcement of speed limits is rooted in the increasing traffic on Aundh Road, making it increasingly dangerous for pedestrians to cross. They argue that these measures are essential to ensure the safety of all road users.

"We don't want a tragedy like the recent incident to be the catalyst for action," emphasised another resident, echoing the sentiments of the community. "Our demand is simple – install speed breakers and enforce speed limits to protect everyone's safety."

