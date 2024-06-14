Aundh Attack: Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole Calls For Charging Minors As Adults | X/@SidShirole

A tragic incident unfolded on Thursday when a 77-year-old man lost his life after being attacked by a gang of six individuals with an iron rod in an attempted robbery. The assault took place at Aundh in Pune at around 5:20am when the victim and two others were out for their morning walk. Four of the six suspects, all minors, have been apprehended by the police.

Meanwhile, Shivajinagar MLA Siddharth Shirole met with the police authorities on Friday and demanded that the minors involved be charged as adults for their crime. Taking to X (formerly Twitter), he wrote, "The brutal serial assault by a gang of six individuals in Aundh, resulting in the tragic death of a senior citizen, is both dastardly and horrific. I had an extensive meeting with the Chaturshringi Police Inspector. Four of the assailants have been apprehended and charged under the strictest provisions of the law. The remaining two suspects will be caught very soon. I have also requested, and the police have agreed, to charge the suspects as adults rather than juveniles."

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader further stated that the police will increase their presence in the area. "The police will enhance their visibility in the vicinity, establishing a permanent presence in vulnerable locations. The administration will also improve street lighting on roads and other localities in the area. I want to assure all citizens that the police will be on high alert, and such incidents will not be repeated in the future," he added.

Shirole also urged X users to share information about dark or poorly lit spots in their locality, enabling the police to take appropriate action.