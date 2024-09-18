Attention! Water Cut In Pimpri-Chinchwad On September 19 & 20 For Maintenance Work |

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has announced a water supply disruption in areas under the K, F, and E regional offices on the evening of September 19. Additionally, the water supply on September 20 will be insufficient and at low pressure, according to a statement from Joint City Engineer Ajay Suryawanshi of the Water Supply Department.

The disruption is due to maintenance work at the Bhosari RS2 substation, which powers the Chikhali Water Purification Plant and Talwade River Water Pumping Centre. The power supply at the substation will be shut down from 10am to 6pm on September 19. While the morning water supply will remain unaffected, the evening supply in the affected areas will be suspended. On September 20, residents can expect reduced water supply and lower pressure.

PCMC has urged residents to store enough water in advance and use it sparingly during this period. The Water Supply Department has requested public cooperation to manage the situation effectively.