 Attention! Water Cut In Pimpri-Chinchwad On September 19 & 20 For Maintenance Work
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneAttention! Water Cut In Pimpri-Chinchwad On September 19 & 20 For Maintenance Work

Attention! Water Cut In Pimpri-Chinchwad On September 19 & 20 For Maintenance Work

The disruption is due to maintenance work at the Bhosari RS2 substation, which powers the Chikhali Water Purification Plant and Talwade River Water Pumping Centre

Indu BhagatUpdated: Wednesday, September 18, 2024, 04:58 PM IST
article-image
Attention! Water Cut In Pimpri-Chinchwad On September 19 & 20 For Maintenance Work |

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has announced a water supply disruption in areas under the K, F, and E regional offices on the evening of September 19. Additionally, the water supply on September 20 will be insufficient and at low pressure, according to a statement from Joint City Engineer Ajay Suryawanshi of the Water Supply Department.

The disruption is due to maintenance work at the Bhosari RS2 substation, which powers the Chikhali Water Purification Plant and Talwade River Water Pumping Centre. The power supply at the substation will be shut down from 10am to 6pm on September 19. While the morning water supply will remain unaffected, the evening supply in the affected areas will be suspended. On September 20, residents can expect reduced water supply and lower pressure.

Read Also
'No One From EY Pune Attended Her Funeral': 26-Year-Old CA Dies From 'Work Stress'; Mother Says,...
article-image

PCMC has urged residents to store enough water in advance and use it sparingly during this period. The Water Supply Department has requested public cooperation to manage the situation effectively.

FPJ Shorts
Newly Found Blood Group Solves 50-Year-Old Mystery
Newly Found Blood Group Solves 50-Year-Old Mystery
'Flawed Mindset': Parent Questions Mumbai School's Decision To Give Optional Eid-e-Milad Holiday Only To Muslim Students
'Flawed Mindset': Parent Questions Mumbai School's Decision To Give Optional Eid-e-Milad Holiday Only To Muslim Students
Maharashtra: BJP MP Anil Bonde Calls For 'Chatka' To Rahul Gandhi Instead Of Cutting Tongue; VIDEO
Maharashtra: BJP MP Anil Bonde Calls For 'Chatka' To Rahul Gandhi Instead Of Cutting Tongue; VIDEO
UP DElEd 2024: Registration Window Now OPEN; Check Here!
UP DElEd 2024: Registration Window Now OPEN; Check Here!
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Ganpati Visarjan Wraps Up in Record Time in Pune: Dagdusheth Ganpati’s Early Start and Pune...

Ganpati Visarjan Wraps Up in Record Time in Pune: Dagdusheth Ganpati’s Early Start and Pune...

Pune: PMC Collects 167 Tonnes Of Waste After Ganpati Visarjan

Pune: PMC Collects 167 Tonnes Of Waste After Ganpati Visarjan

Attention! Water Cut In Pimpri-Chinchwad On September 19 & 20 For Maintenance Work

Attention! Water Cut In Pimpri-Chinchwad On September 19 & 20 For Maintenance Work

Pune: Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati Mandal Bids Farewell to Ganesha with Gaiety in Ornate...

Pune: Shrimant Bhausaheb Rangari Ganapati Mandal Bids Farewell to Ganesha with Gaiety in Ornate...

VIDEO: Volunteers Rescue Elderly Devotee Who Fainted During Ganesh Visarjan in Pune; Over 122 People...

VIDEO: Volunteers Rescue Elderly Devotee Who Fainted During Ganesh Visarjan in Pune; Over 122 People...