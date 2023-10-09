 Attention! Two-hour Block On Part of Mumbai-Pune Expressway For Erection Of Gantries On Tuesday
The erection of gantries will be done at Amrutanjan Bridge and Khandala tunnel as part of the Highway Management System.

Updated: Monday, October 09, 2023, 07:24 PM IST
Traffic will be blocked for two hours on the Pune-bound lane of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway on Tuesday for the erection of overhead gantries, an official of the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) said on Monday.

The Pune-bound lane of the expressway will be shut for traffic from 12 pm to 2 pm for the erection of gantries at Amrutanjan Bridge and Khandala tunnel as part of the Highway Management System, the MSRDC said in a release.

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway is the first-access controlled highway in the county. 

