 Attention! Tribal Development Department Announces 836 Teaching Positions for Ashram Schools
Maharashtra has 497 government ashram schools under the Tribal Development Department.

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Thursday, October 17, 2024, 04:09 PM IST
The Maharashtra Tribal Development Department has announced 836 contractual teaching positions in art, sports, and computer education in ashram schools across Maharashtra for the 2024-25 academic year. This recruitment includes 252 art teachers, 340 sports teachers, and 244 computer teachers, with over 250 positions in Nashik district in areas like Dhule, Rajur, and Ghadegaon.

Maharashtra has 497 government ashram schools under the Tribal Development Department. In 2018, teachers in these three subjects were hired on a contractual basis for 33 months to support tribal students at various project locations, including Dhule, Rajur, Ghadegaon, Mumbai, Wardha, Bhandara, and Deori. These appointments continued despite the COVID-19 pandemic. By region, 258 candidates were appointed from Nashik, 271 from Thane, 159 from Amravati, and 148 from Nagpur.

For the 2023-24 academic year, the government initially decided to fill these posts externally, sparking legal action from the previously hired teachers. The court subsequently ordered that prior teachers be reinstated on a contractual basis pending a final decision on the case. This ruling has enabled the reappointment of 836 teachers, ensuring that tribal students will benefit from both sports and academic training and facilitating their eligibility for a 5% reservation in government jobs with an additional 25 marks for qualifications.

