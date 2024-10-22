Attention Punekars! You Will Not Be Allowed to Carry Mobile Phones During Voting in the Assembly Polls |

Considering the inconvenience caused to voters during the general election, District Collector Dr. Suhas Diwase has already announced that voters will not be allowed to carry cellphones inside polling stations, nor within 100 meters of the premises, ahead of the assembly polls.

This directive, which was previously enforced during the general elections, aims to maintain the integrity of the voting process. Polling staff have been instructed to ensure compliance, especially after several incidents were reported on social media where voters were seen using their phones inside polling stations.

Dr. Diwase emphasized that action would be taken against voters, polling staff, and police officers violating sections of the Representation of the People Act, 1951. This Act governs electoral conduct in India, with penalties for disorderly conduct near polling stations outlined in Section 131, and penalties for misconduct within polling stations covered in Section 132.

The restrictions are in place to prevent any attempts to capture photographs or videos that could compromise the secrecy of the voting process or security arrangements at polling booths.

Elections for the 288-member Maharashtra Legislative Assembly will occur in a single phase on November 20, with votes counted on November 23. Twenty-one constituencies in the district will participate in the polling on November 20.