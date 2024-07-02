Attention Punekars! Water Cuts In Several Areas Of Pune On Thursday |

Several areas of the city will face water cuts on Thursday (July 4), the Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) said in a release. This is due to maintenance and electrical work at various water treatment plants across the city. Supply will be restored on Friday morning, although with low pressure, the civic body added.

The stations that will be affected by the scheduled works on July 4 include the units in Wadgaon Dhayari, Warje, Pune Cantonment, SNDT, Parvati, Bhama Askhed, and New Holkar Bridge area.

Last Saturday, Pune woke up to unexpected disruptions in its water supply. In the morning, the Khadakwasla pumping station stopped working due to some technical failure, halting the flow to several areas. Swift action followed as repair crews mobilised immediately, striving to restore normalcy.

Emergency measures were promptly initiated, ensuring continuous water supply to residents. However, residents in Parvati, Sahakarnagar, Bibvewadi, and other affected neighbourhoods were notified of extended water cuts until noon. Similarly, SNDT and Pune Cantonment tanks faced temporary shutdowns, impacting daily routines from Gokhalenagar to Kondhwa.