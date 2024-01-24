Attention Punekars! Verify Your Voter Registration At electoralsearch.eci.gov.in; Here's What To Do If Your Name Is Missing

Pune District Collector, Dr Rajesh Deshmukh, released the final voter list in the presence of representatives from various political parties on Tuesday. |

Pune District Collector, Dr Rajesh Deshmukh, released the final voter list in the presence of representatives from various political parties on Tuesday. He urged political party representatives to ensure the transparent conduct of the General Elections in 2024.

A special summary revision of voter lists was conducted, including a door-to-door survey campaign, to update the electoral rolls for the upcoming parliamentary and assembly elections in the state. The final electoral rolls show a significant increase of 1,75,599 new voters in the district, according to official data.

Among the newly added voters, women voters are over 97,350. With 45,000 new voters in the 18-19 age group and 65,984 in the 20-29 age group. As of October 27, 2023, the sex ratio was 910, and in the final electoral roll of the district, it stands at 915.

The program, initiated on October 27, 2023, when the draft electoral rolls were published, continued until January 23, 2024, as per Shrikant Deshpande, the state chief electoral officer.

Here's what to do if your name is missing

The Election Commission has advised people to check their names in the electoral roll through the Voter Service Portal (https://electoralsearch.eci.gov.in/), ensuring that all details are correct. Individuals not finding their names in the electoral rolls should fill out application form number 6 to secure their right to vote.