 Attention Punekars! Urban95 Kids Festival Kicks Off; Click Here For More Details
Tailored for children, parents, and caregivers the event caters to the age group of 0 to 6 years of age, where children will be exposed to many engaging experiences like featuring games, storytelling, and various other activities.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, December 14, 2023, 02:33 PM IST
article-image
Attention Punekars! Urban95 Kids Festival Kicks Off; Click Here For More Details |

Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) kicked off a programme for children named, the Urban95 Kids Festival (Balotsav) at Saras Baug starting from December 14.



Tailored for children, parents, and caregivers the event caters to the age group of 0 to 6 years of age, where children will be exposed to many engaging experiences like featuring games, storytelling, and various other activities. With a focus on creating a secure and inclusive environment, the festival will provide a unique space for young children and their caregivers to come together, play, learn, and foster stronger connections.

article-image

The festival has a diverse range of activities such as interactive workshops, storytelling sessions, music and dance performances, arts and crafts activities, and more. Part of the Urban 95 Cities for Children initiative by the Bernard van Leer Foundation, the festival is committed to enhancing the lives of young children in urban settings, with a specific focus on their first 1000 days of life.

article-image

