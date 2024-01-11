 Attention Punekars! Traffic Changes On FC Road For Vastra Pujan Ceremony On Friday Ahead Of Ram Temple Consecration In Ayodhya
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneAttention Punekars! Traffic Changes On FC Road For Vastra Pujan Ceremony On Friday Ahead Of Ram Temple Consecration In Ayodhya

Attention Punekars! Traffic Changes On FC Road For Vastra Pujan Ceremony On Friday Ahead Of Ram Temple Consecration In Ayodhya

Traffic changes are expected on Ferguson College Road between 5 am and 10 am.

Aakash SinghUpdated: Thursday, January 11, 2024, 12:03 PM IST
article-image
Attention Punekars! Traffic Changes On FC Road For Vastra Pujan Ceremony On Friday Ahead Of Ram Temple Consecration In Ayodhya |

Pune traffic police has annouced change in traffic on January 12 for Vastra Pujan ceremony that has been organised by the Heritage Handweaving Revival Charitable Trust on Friday, January 12 ahead of Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22.

Traffic changes are expected on Ferguson College Road between 5 am and 10 am.

A program has been organised between Garware Bridge and Gokhale Smarak Chowk in the Deccan Gymkhana area from 5 to 10 am on Friday in honour of the dedication ceremony of Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Vijayakumar Magar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic Branch, has issued notification about changes in the traffic system in this area.

For vehicles heading to Ferguson Road from Karve Road, it is recommended to use SNDT College, Athavale Chowk, and Vidhi College Road as an alternate route. Vehicles coming from Tilak Chowk towards Khandojibaba Chowk should proceed via Karve Road and Prabhat Road to reach their destination. The road between Gokhale Smarak Chowk and Nataraj Chowk will be temporarily made two-way for the event.

Read Also
Pune: Viral Video Shows Hyena Near Bombay Sappers Hill; Watch
article-image

Ahead of opening of the historical Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Temple at Ayodhya, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Ayodhya and Heritage Handweaving Revival Charitable Trust, Pune jointly organised "Do Dhage Shri Ram Ke Liye", an initiative under which, from 10 to 22 December, thousands of people weaved on handlooms in city to create 'vastras' for Shri Ram Lalla Viraajman at Ayodhya.

Read Also
Accident Claims Life Of Pune Pharmacy Student
article-image

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune's Tallest Building To Come Up In Bopodi - Here's All You Need To Know About It

Pune's Tallest Building To Come Up In Bopodi - Here's All You Need To Know About It

Sharad Mohol Murder Case: Two Arrested For Supplying Pistols To Accused - Get Latest Updates Here

Sharad Mohol Murder Case: Two Arrested For Supplying Pistols To Accused - Get Latest Updates Here

Attention Punekars! Traffic Changes On FC Road For Vastra Pujan Ceremony On Friday Ahead Of Ram...

Attention Punekars! Traffic Changes On FC Road For Vastra Pujan Ceremony On Friday Ahead Of Ram...

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Mahesh Landge Urges CM Eknath Shinde To Declare January 22 As Public Holiday

Pimpri-Chinchwad: Mahesh Landge Urges CM Eknath Shinde To Declare January 22 As Public Holiday

Road Safety Awareness Week In Pune From January 11 to 17: All You Need To Know

Road Safety Awareness Week In Pune From January 11 to 17: All You Need To Know