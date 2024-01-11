Attention Punekars! Traffic Changes On FC Road For Vastra Pujan Ceremony On Friday Ahead Of Ram Temple Consecration In Ayodhya |

Pune traffic police has annouced change in traffic on January 12 for Vastra Pujan ceremony that has been organised by the Heritage Handweaving Revival Charitable Trust on Friday, January 12 ahead of Ram temple consecration ceremony on January 22.

Traffic changes are expected on Ferguson College Road between 5 am and 10 am.

A program has been organised between Garware Bridge and Gokhale Smarak Chowk in the Deccan Gymkhana area from 5 to 10 am on Friday in honour of the dedication ceremony of Shri Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Vijayakumar Magar, Deputy Commissioner of Police, Traffic Branch, has issued notification about changes in the traffic system in this area.

For vehicles heading to Ferguson Road from Karve Road, it is recommended to use SNDT College, Athavale Chowk, and Vidhi College Road as an alternate route. Vehicles coming from Tilak Chowk towards Khandojibaba Chowk should proceed via Karve Road and Prabhat Road to reach their destination. The road between Gokhale Smarak Chowk and Nataraj Chowk will be temporarily made two-way for the event.

Ahead of opening of the historical Shri Ramjanmabhoomi Temple at Ayodhya, the Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust, Ayodhya and Heritage Handweaving Revival Charitable Trust, Pune jointly organised "Do Dhage Shri Ram Ke Liye", an initiative under which, from 10 to 22 December, thousands of people weaved on handlooms in city to create 'vastras' for Shri Ram Lalla Viraajman at Ayodhya.