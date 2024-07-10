Attention Punekars! Pune Police to Revoke Licenses for Drunk Driving Amid Rising Incidents |

A major development has come to light in Pune as incidents of drunk driving continue to surface. With a series of drunk driving cases persisting in the state, the Pune Police have taken decisive action. If found driving under the influence of alcohol, drivers will have their licenses revoked. This stringent measure aims to curb the rising number of drunk driving incidents in the city.

To curb the rising incidents, the police have started taking strict measures, including canceling driving licenses. In the last six months, 1,684 people in Pune have been booked for drunk driving. Previously, actions against drunk driving were limited to filing cases.

Now, if a driver is found under the influence of alcohol, their driving license will be revoked for three months for the first offense. If the same person commits the offense again, their license will be canceled for six months. Upon a third offense, Pune Deputy Commissioner of Police Rohidas Pawar has informed that the driver's license will be permanently canceled.

Roses for drivers violating 'no entry'

Meanwhile, in the central areas of Pune, traffic rules are frequently violated by drivers, they enter the roads even where 'No Entry' signs are posted. Two-wheeler and four-wheeler drivers continue to enter restricted areas. To spread awareness about traffic rules, the NCP's (Sharad Pawar) sports cell distributed roses to drivers violating the 'No Entry' rule at Chitrashala Chowk on Lakshmi Road.

This awareness campaign was led by Vice President Rahul Dekhne under the guidance of NCP (SP) City President Prashant Jagtap. City officials Sachin Yadav, Deepak Pokle, Uday Nigde, Ganesh Thombre, Shamrao Ghorpade, Hrishikesh Dekhane, and Ashwadeep Bhosale participated. Meanwhile, starting Wednesday (July 10), the police have assured that punitive action will be taken against drivers violating 'No Entry' rules.

Rahul Dekhne said, "Two-wheeler and four-wheeler drivers in the Peth areas of the city are not obeying the rules. They drive recklessly in areas with 'No Entry' signs, causing traffic jams. If local citizens intervene, they are treated with contemptuous language. Regarding this, we have submitted statements to both the Vishrambaug and Faraskhana police stations."

"Many roads, including Chitrashala to Bhanuvilas Talkies, Prabhat Press to Vijay Talkies, and Hatti Ganapati to Durvankur, have one-way traffic. However, many people drive in the opposite direction. Peth areas have a large number of students preparing for competitive exams, who are among the rule breakers" Dekhne said, adding that even drivers coming to Lakshmi Road and Kumthekar Road for shopping violate the rules, leading to increased traffic jams and accidents.