Attention Punekars! Partial Water Cut On July 14

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) has announced a temporary water supply disruption in certain areas of Pune. On Thursday, July 13, there will be no water supply in the affected areas due to urgent maintenance work at the Vadgaon water pumping station and Rajiv Gandhi pumping station. Citizens residing in the impacted areas are advised to make necessary arrangements and store adequate water in advance.

Following the maintenance work, on the subsequent day, Friday, July 14, water supply is expected to resume, but with low pressure in the affected areas. The PMC urges residents to cooperate with the authorities during this period and use water judiciously to ensure everyone's needs are met.

The areas affected by the disruption include Hingane, Anandnagar, Vadgaon, Dhayari, Ambegaon Pathar, Dattanagar, Dhankawadi, Katraj, Bharati Vidyapeeth campus, Kondhwa Budruk, Ambegaon Khurd, Ambegaon Budruk, Yewalewadi, Sahakarnagar Part 2, Ambedkar Nagar, Tilaknagar, Date Bus Stop, and the surrounding regions. Additionally, areas such as Sacchai Mata Taki, Santosh Nagar, Datta Nagar, Ambegaon Budruk, Ambegaon Khurd, Sundar Mata Nagar, Wonder City, Morebaug, Shrikari Taki, Balaji Nagar, Pawar Hospital Area, Kedareshwar Taki, Sukh Sagar Nagar, Rajesh Society, Utkarsh Society, Sundarban Society, Shelar Mala, Katraj Gaothan, Bharat Nagar, Datta Nagar, Old Ward Number 38, 41, and Yewalewadi will also experience the water supply disruption.