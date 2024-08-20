Attention Punekars: No Need to Share Contact Details After Purchases at Hotels, Restaurants, Malls, or Coffee Shops |

Pune District Supply Officer Dinesh Taware has appealed to customers not to provide their personal information after purchasing goods or while making payments in hotels, restaurants, shopping malls or coffee shops.

According to the Ministry of Consumer Affairs' instructions dated May 26, 2023, customers are not required to provide their mobile phone numbers when making final payments after purchasing goods from shopping malls or retail merchants, or when receiving services at hotels, restaurants, or coffee shops.

"Under Section 72A of the Information Technology Act, 2000, using a mobile phone number collected at the time of sale without the consumer's consent constitutes a breach of a legal contract. Disclosure of a customer's personal information is a punishable offense. The law provides for imprisonment of up to three years or a fine of up to five lakh rupees in cases where customers suffer losses due to such breaches," Taware said.