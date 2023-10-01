Attention Punekars! Metro Introduces New Entry And Exit Timeframe Guidelines For Ticket-Holding Passengers |

Starting from October 1, Pune Metro Rail introduced new guidelines to streamline the entry and exit processes for ticket-holding passengers. These measures are designed to improve the efficiency and overall experience of using the metro system.

Under the updated guidelines, passengers are expected to adhere to the following timeframes. After purchasing a traveller's ticket, passengers have a 20-minute window within which they should enter or exit the metro system at the designated departure station. For passengers using the metro to reach their destination, a 90-minute timeframe is provided for both entering and exiting the metro at the destination station. This timeframe begins from the moment the ticket is purchased.

These guidelines have been implemented to facilitate smoother passenger flow, reduce congestion, and enhance the overall travel experience for all metro commuters.

