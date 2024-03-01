Attention Punekars! Drive Carefully As 70-80 Two-Wheeler Riders Skid On SB Road Due To Oil Spillage And Rain |

Light rain graced the city in the morning, rendering the roads slippery. Incidents of two-wheelers falling were reported on Senapati Bapat Road and in the Kothrud area. Fortunately, no serious injuries were sustained in these incidents.



The city experienced light rain around 7am on Friday. Following one to two showers, the roads became slippery, leading to instances of bike riders falling on their way to work. The fire brigade control room disclosed that incidents of two-wheelers slipping due to the slippery conditions were recorded on Senapati Bapat Road, Paud Road, and in the Kothrud area.



In response to these incidents, the fire brigade teams reached the affected areas to spread soil as a precautionary measure. Subsequently, the roads were washed clean. Oil spills from vehicles exacerbate road conditions, making them particularly slippery after light rainfall. Such incidents commonly occur at the onset of the rainy season. Friday morning's light rain intensified these hazards, prompting complaints from bike riders who experienced falls.

Fire Brigade spreads spil and cleans road

A fire brigade official stated, "We received calls reporting people slipping from their bikes in certain areas. Our team promptly responded, spreading soil and cleaning the roads."



One resident named Abhijeet Kamble, who experienced the incident, shared, "I was on my way to work when my bike skidded due to the slippery road. Luckily, I escaped with minor scratches, but it was a scary experience."



Another resident named Vaibhav Singh, recounting the incident, remarked, "As I was navigating through the slick roads, my bike suddenly lost traction, causing me to lose balance. Thankfully, I managed to regain control before any serious harm was done."



"I've been commuting through these roads for years, but today's conditions caught me off guard," said another resident named Akhilesh Singh. "It's a reminder for all of us to exercise extra caution, especially during the rainy season," he added.



"I saw multiple bikers struggling to maintain their balance as I made my way to work," shared a Vipul Bansode, resident. "It's concerning how quickly the roads became hazardous. Authorities need to take more proactive measures to prevent such accidents in the future," he added.

Opposite wind patterns

The ongoing opposite wind interaction is notably influencing weather conditions in Maharashtra, leading to anticipated rainfall across the state. A yellow alert (indicating light rainfall) has been issued for northern Maharashtra over the next 72 hours. Pune, too, is likely to witness light rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds. The possibility of hail in Pune within the next 24 hours cannot be ruled out, as per a senior official from the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The state has been under the influence of opposite wind patterns for the past two to three days, causing a substantial rise in both minimum and maximum temperatures in various regions. Pune, specifically, saw an eight-degree Celsius increase in temperature within 24 hours on February 27, maintaining temperatures on the higher side of the normal range (18 degrees Celsius) since then.