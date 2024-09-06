Attention Punekars! Don’t Worry About Travel During Ganeshotsav—800 Extra PMPML Buses and Alternate Routes |

Pune is all set for Ganeshotsav. People across Pune visit different temples, pandals, and relatives during the festival. To accommodate the rush of passengers during the Ganesh festival, the Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) will deploy around 800 additional buses in two phases, along with scheduled buses.

To address the rush in the central part of the city, where all five Manache Ganpati and the Dagdusheth temple are located in the Peth areas, the Pune Police Traffic Branch has implemented a rule banning heavy vehicles and occasionally closing roads during rush hours, which sometimes includes routes used by Pune's public transport buses. As a result, PMPML has noted that they will use alternate routes to reach their destinations.

These buses will operate as Yatra Specials. Since these buses have been designated as ‘Yatra Specials’, ticket prices have been increased by ₹5, and passes will not be valid after midnight.