Attention Punekars! Chandni Chowk to be closed for traffic from April 10, alternative routes will be issued

Ahead of its opening on May 1, the Chandni Chowk will be closed to traffic from April 10.

As per the report by Sakal, the decision has been taken as the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is set to lay girders for a new flyover. The work is scheduled to take place from April 15 to 20, and commuters will be informed about alternative routes.

The service road at Chandni Chowk will be open from April 10 and the circular is likely to be issued on the diversion of traffic to the service road.

Flyover at Chandni Chowk to be inaugurated on May 1

The work of the flyover at Chandni Chowk is expected to be completed by the end of April as it will be inaugurated on Maharashtra Day (1st May) by chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

An old bridge there was pulled down in October last year as the route was becoming a traffic nightmare, with Chief Minister Eknath Shinde among those who got stuck while travelling to Satara from Mumbai. The project was scheduled to get completed by August 2021.

However, the work got delayed due to various reasons including land acquisition, traffic at the intersection and the pandemic. Later the deadline was shifted to January which has now been postponed to April.