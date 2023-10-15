Attention! One-Hour Block On Pune-Bound Lane Of Expressway For Gantry Erection On Monday | File

The Pune-bound lane of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway will remain shut for an hour for erecting gantries on October 16, an official release said.

The traffic block will be operated from noon till 1 pm as gantries are being erected at Deku village, Aadoshi tunnel, and Amrutanjan Bridge under the highway management system, as per a release issued by the Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC).

The about 95-km long six-lane expressway is the first access-controlled highway in the county.

Few day ago, a two blocks were operated on the Pune-bound lane of the expressway for the erection of overhead gantries at Amrutanjan Bridge and Khandala tunnel.

Read Also Pune: 10 Booked On Cheating Charges For Submitting Fake Certificates In Police Recruitment

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)