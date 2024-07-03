Attention Nashikkars! Thieves Steal ₹5 Lakh In Multiple Burglaries Across City | Representational Picture

In house burglaries in different parts of the city, thieves made away with about ₹5 lakh. This includes three broad daylight burglaries. Complaints have been registered in Panchavati, Sarkarwara, and Nashik Road police stations.

Amritdham area

According to the information given by the police, the first incident took place in the Amritdham area. Arvind Govind Ahire (resident of Janaki Vallabh Society, Ayodhyanagari, Amritdham) has lodged a complaint. The burglary occurred when the Ahire family went out for some work on Sunday (June 30). Unknown thieves broke the lock of Ahire's house in broad daylight and stole ₹20,000 in cash, gold and silver jewellery, and a setup box worth about ₹7,60,000 kept in the bedroom cupboard. A complaint has been registered at Panchavati Police Station, and Sub-Inspector Deore is conducting further investigation.

Second incident

Another incident took place in the Mico Circle area. Dilip Somnath Hingmire (Komal Residency), has filed a complaint. When the Hingmire family went to Mumbai between June 20 and 30, unknown thieves broke the glass of the gallery door of their locked house. The thieves opened the door by putting their hand through the window, entered the house, and stole ₹30,000 in cash, gold and silver ornaments, pearls, and silver watches worth about ₹1,01,000 in the bedroom closet. A case has been registered in Sarkarwada police station, and Jamadar Ubale is conducting further investigation.

Chehadi area burglaries

Two burglaries took place in the Chehadi area during the day. Rahul Dattatreya Dheringe (resident of Guru Ashish Apartment, Mahadevnagar, Chehadi Pumping Road) has filed a complaint.

When the Dheringe family went out for work on Monday (July 1) morning, unknown thieves broke the lock of their closed house and took the cash and gold and silver ornaments kept in the cupboard.

In this burglary, the thieves looted the gold and silver jewellery in the cupboard. A case has been registered in Nashik Road Police Station, and further investigations are being conducted by assistant inspectors.