Attention Nashikkars! Police Intensify Vehicle Checks Ahead of Shravan | Pixabay

Vehicles are being checked in Nashik suburban areas by special teams of police stations, especially for drunk and drive cases ahead of Shravan. Eight hundred vehicles have been inspected in the police commissionerate area in the last two days. Punitive action has also been taken against some vehicles. For this, vehicle inspection is also done by cops. Most of the vehicle checks have been done in Adgaon police station area.

Meanwhile, Shravan is starting after a week. Therefore, the number of drunk drivers is likely to increase in the coming week. Against this backdrop, the city traffic department will take action against drunk drivers. The alcohol consumption of the drivers will be tested through breathalyzers by blocking places in the city. A case is likely to be registered along with penal action if found drunk.

"The police stations have been ordered to check the vehicles in the commission area. For this purpose, vehicles are being checked by the police at the intersections during the blockade. The purpose of this is to prevent the activities of evacuees and criminals. Also, if traffic rules are violated, action is being taken accordingly," said Prashant Bachhav, Deputy Commissioner of Police, City Crime Branch.

Additionlay, Chandrakant Khandvi, Deputy Commissioner of Police, City Traffic Branch, said, "Drunk and drive action will be taken by the traffic department against the drunk drivers in the coming week. This action will be taken by the traffic police till late at night."

Statistics from Vehicle Inspection Campaigns

- Adgaon - 130

- Indiranagar - 102

- Mhasrul - 83

- Upnagar - 74

- Bhadrakali - 73

- Nashik Road - 70

- Satpur - 62

- Panchvati - 61

- Ambad - 58

- Deolali Camp - 34

- Sarkarwada - 20

- Mumbai Naka - 20

- Gangapur - 20

- Chunchale Chowki - 23