Ashadhi Wari 2024: Pune Civic Body To Distribute Free Sanitary Napkins To Women Warkaris | File Photo

The Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC) on Thursday instructed its officials to distribute free sanitary napkins to the women warkaris during their stay in the city. The administration has additionally decided to set up sanitary vending machines at its 15 ward offices where the warkaris will be halting.

The Solid Waste Management Department of PMC, in collaboration with Procter & Gamble (P&G), will distribute around 51,000 sanitary napkins to women warkaris. Approximately 1,690 portable and mobile toilets will be provided as per the demand of 15 ward offices, and to maintain hygiene, these mobile toilets will be cleaned three times a day by PMC workers using machinery. The toilets will be set up in PMC and private schools across the city. The civic body has also set up bathhouses for women in the Bhawani Peth area for them to bathe during their stay.

Deputy Commissioner of PMC’s Solid Waste Management Department, Sandip Kadam, said, “We have instructed all the ward offices to distribute the sanitary napkins to the women warkaris. Apart from that, we have also directed the ward officers to set up portable toilets across the city and proper guidelines have been issued to maintain proper cleanliness and hygiene. Free medical checkups and medicines will also be provided by PMC, and everything is being taken care of.”

There are 600 safai sevaks, including 350 male safai sevaks and 250 female safai sevaks, deployed specifically for Bhawani Peth Regional Office to carry out sanitation work. Approximately 60 additional sevaks have been appointed from other regional offices from June 30 to July 2 to carry out cleaning and sanitation work in the Bhawani Peth Regional Office.

2,625 litres of germiclean, 37,500 kg of carbolic powder, and 11,250 kg of herbal waste street powder have been provided by the Solid Waste Management Department to all the field offices for public sanitation work as required to maintain cleanliness on streets and places where the warkaris stay.

The palkhis of Sant Tukaram Maharaj and Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj will commence their journeys from Dehu and Alandi on June 28 and 29, respectively. Upon arriving in Pune city on June 30, both palkhis will take a rest day—the Sant Tukaram Maharaj palkhi at Nivdunga Vitthal Mandir and the Sant Dnyaneshwar Maharaj palkhi at the Palkhi Vithoba Mandir. The next day, both palkhis will start their separate journeys towards Pandharpur.