ASHA Workers Receive Special Training For Citywide Disability Survey In Pimpri-Chinchwad | Sourced

The Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation (PCMC), in collaboration with Divyang Bhavan and Mahatma Gandhi Seva Sangh, has initiated an extensive survey to create an accurate database of persons with disabilities (PwDs) in the city. To ensure the success of this effort, ASHA workers, who will play a key role in the survey, were recently given specialised training at the GD Madgulkar Auditorium in Nigdi.

Conducted under the guidance of Municipal Commissioner and Administrator Shekhar Singh and Additional Commissioner Pradip Jambhale Patil, and led by Deputy Commissioner Mamta Shinde, the training familiarised ASHA workers with methods to identify PwDs, engage with them sensitively, and record their details through a dedicated digital application.

The training also provided clarity on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities Act, 2016, which expanded the recognised types of disabilities from seven to 21 and mandates local surveys every five years. ASHA workers were instructed on documenting not just the type of disability but also essential demographic and social details to help deliver targeted support.

“Collecting numbers is not the only goal of this survey. The real purpose is to improve the quality of life of persons with disabilities by ensuring that every individual has access to government schemes and facilities. PCMC is committed to empowering PwDs as part of inclusive city development," said Shekhar Singh, Commissioner, PCMC.

Pradip Jambhale Patil, Additional Commissioner, PCMC, added, “Integrating persons with disabilities into the mainstream is not just an administrative task but a social responsibility. This survey will help us reach every individual with the rightful facilities. With the cooperation of ASHA workers, this goal will become achievable.”

“It is vital that ASHA workers are aware of the legal framework and protocols while conducting the survey. This training has prepared them for that role. The initiative will be an important step toward the empowerment of PwDs in the city," said Mamta Shinde, Deputy Commissioner, PCMC.