Arrest of Beed Co-op Credit Society Directors Illegal, Says Court

A court here on Saturday declared as illegal the arrest of two directors of Dnyanradha Cooperative Multi-State Credit Society in Maharashtra's Beed district in a cheating case and directed that they be freed if not wanted in any other matter.

However, the duo could not walk free as the local police arrested them outside the court in another case, their lawyers said.

The Beed police had arrested the bank's chairman Suresh Kute and joint director Ashish Patodekar from Hinjawadi near Pune on June 7 for allegedly duping depositors. They were in police custody till June 13.

The two were under house arrest for the past two days as the court could not decide on the police plea seeking further remand due to multiple applications filed by the accused challenging their arrest.