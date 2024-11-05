'Arrest Ajit Pawar Or Issue Apology': Bigg Boss Fame Abhijit Bichukale Demands In Letter To PM Modi | Facebook

In a letter to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Abhijit Bichukale, who is known for his appearances on Bigg Boss 15 and Bigg Boss Marathi, has demanded the arrest of Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar for his alleged involvement in the ₹70,000 crore irrigation scam.

Bichukale wrote in the letter, "If you are a gentleman, take strict action against Ajit Pawar or apologise to him for making the allegations. If you don't want to take action against him, punish Devendra Fadnavis and order him to apologise to the public. Allegations are being made against him, and still, he is given the Finance Ministry in the Mahayuti government. This is an insult to the voters."

Bichukale will be contesting the upcoming Maharashtra Assembly elections on November 20 from the Baramati seat in Pune district as an independent candidate. He will face off against Ajit Pawar, who is the incumbent MLA from Baramati. NCP-SP has nominated Yugendra Pawar for this seat.

Bichukale had earlier contested the 2019 Lok Sabha elections from Satara, the 2019 Assembly elections from Worli, and the Kasba Assembly bypoll in 2023. However, he has never won an election.