Anti-CAA protest in Pune seeks spl Assembly session

Pune: A protest was staged against the CAA and the NRC in Kothrud area here on Saturday. Elsewhere in the city, some organisations demanded that the Maharashtra government should call a special session of the legislature and pass a resolution aginst the CAA and NRC.

Holding placards denouncing the CAA, NRC and the National Population Register (NPR), members of the Yuvak Kranti Dal, Professional Congress, National Students Union of India, Aam Admi Party and others took part in the protest.