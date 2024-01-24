 Amit Shah To Attend Maharashtra State Urban Cooperative Banks Parishad 2023-24 In Nashik
The conference will address crucial topics such as digitisation, modern technology, and future challenges, all essential for economic empowerment

Prashant NikaleUpdated: Wednesday, January 24, 2024, 06:31 PM IST
Nashik is poised to become a significant hub for Maharashtra's cooperative sector as it hosts the 'Maharashtra State Urban Cooperative Banks Parishad 2023-24' conference on January 27 and 28.

The inaugural session will witness the presence of notable figures, including Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and others.

Union Minister of State for Health and Family Welfare and Tribal Development, Dr Bharti Pawar, will be the keynote speaker.

The conference will address crucial topics such as digitisation, modern technology, and future challenges, all essential for economic empowerment.

Over the two days, leaders such as Suresh Prabhu, Dr Bhagwat Karad, Dilip Valse-Patil, and Dadaji Bhuse will contribute their insights on contemporary challenges and opportunities faced by cooperative banks.

The conference, held at Karmaveer Dadasaheb Gaikwad Auditorium, Bhabhanagar, Mumbai Naka, aims to provide a comprehensive platform for cooperative banks to navigate the evolving landscape of the cooperative sector.

