Amit Shah, CM Shinde & Others Bid Aideu To RSS Ideologue Madan Das Devi

Pune: In a solemn gathering today, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) Chief Mohan Bhagwat, along with other prominent figures, paid their last respects to the departed RSS ideologue, Madan Das Devi. The funeral rites were conducted at Motibag, where mourners from all walks of life came to offer their final farewell to the revered veteran.

Madan Das Devi, a dedicated and esteemed RSS pracharak, passed away on Monday, leaving behind a legacy of selfless service to society. He was known for his unwavering commitment to the principles of the RSS and his relentless efforts in spreading the organization's ideology across the nation.

Amidst an emotional atmosphere, Sarsanghchalak Mohan Bhagwat led the dignitaries, including Dattatreya Hosbale and former MP Vinay Sahasrabuddhe, in offering their last respects to the departed soul. Their presence at the ceremony attested to the significant impact that Madan Das Devi had on the RSS and its followers throughout his life.

The funeral ceremony at Motibag witnessed an overwhelming attendance of not only RSS volunteers but also individuals from various backgrounds who had been influenced by Madan Das Devi's teachings and noble contributions. The outpouring of love and respect from people across the spectrum of society is a testament to the profound impact he had on the lives of countless individuals.