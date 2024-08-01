Ambadas Danve Demands Better Infrastructure in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Cites Toyota, Lubrizol |

Leader of Opposition in Maharashtra Legislative Council Ambadas Danve on Wednesday demanded improvement in infrastructure in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar citing the MoUs with Toyota and Lubrizol.

The projects can create thousands of jobs in the district if they materialise, the Shiv Sena (UBT) leader said.

He wrote on X that a road as per the original plan connecting the Shendra and Bidkin nodes of Aurangabad Industrial City (AURIC) should be constructed immediately. This will provide the factories in the Bidkin node direct access to the Samruddhi Expressway Highway.

He also urged the government to complete the work on a new water pipeline from Jayakwadi dam to Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar by the year-end to accommodate the "new employees and their families" coming to the city.

"If foreign companies like Toyota and Lubrizol are coming here, then the proposed work of the airport expansion should also be completed with special attention," he said.

The state government should also clarify when the work on the Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar-JNPT rail line via Pune will commence, he added.

The state has inked MoUs with Toyota and Lubrizol for their plants in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar.