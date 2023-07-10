Akurdi: ICAI Organizes Two-Day Conference For 500 CA Students To Enhance Knowledge In Accounting And Finance

The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) organized a two-day mega-conference at Madgulkar Theater in Akurdi, drawing the participation of 500 CA students from across the country. The event, held in collaboration with the Pimpri-Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, aimed to enhance student's knowledge and provide valuable insights into the field of accounting and finance.

During the conference, Higher and Technical Education Minister Chandrakant Patil emphasized the crucial role of chartered accountants as essential contributors to the economy. Patil extended his best wishes to the students for their future endeavours and encouraged them to actively engage in social service alongside their professional careers.

The two-day conference featured sessions led by distinguished professionals in the field. Chartered Accountant CV Chitale provided invaluable guidance on taxation, including aspects related to digital assets and income planning. Chartered Accountant Jai Chhaira inspired the students and shed light on industry changes, enlightening them about the abundance of future opportunities.

Enlighting guest lecturers

On the second day, chartered accountants Umesh Sharma, Jigar Doshi, Arpit Kabra, Rajesh Shukla, and Arvind Khimsara shared their expertise, providing further guidance to the students. In an afternoon technical session, Chartered Accountant Abhay Chhajed enlightened the participants on accounting and auditing standards, offering detailed insights on avoiding financial fraud and highlighting the provisions of the Tax Acquisition Act.

The conference aimed to equip students with practical knowledge, foster industry connections, and empower them for success in the field of accounting and finance. The guidance provided by experienced chartered accountants and industry experts aimed to prepare the students for a prosperous and rewarding professional journey ahead.

