 Ajit Pawar Takes A Ride On Pune Metro, Reviews Pending Work; See Pics
e-Paper Get App
HomePuneAjit Pawar Takes A Ride On Pune Metro, Reviews Pending Work; See Pics

Ajit Pawar Takes A Ride On Pune Metro, Reviews Pending Work; See Pics

Apart from the metro ride, Pawar, who is also the Guardian Minister of Pune, conducted an inspection of the Swargate Multimodal Hub

Staff ReporterUpdated: Saturday, October 21, 2023, 03:04 PM IST
article-image
Ajit Pawar Takes A Ride On Pune Metro, Reviews Pending Work; See Pics |

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday embarked on a ride aboard the Pune Metro, travelling from the Civil Court Interchange to the underground station in Shivajinagar. During his journey, he expressed contentment with the cleanliness standards maintained at both the Civil Court and Shivajinagar metro stations. Subsequently, he directed MahaMetro to uphold this level of cleanliness in the future.

Apart from the metro ride, Pawar, who is also the Guardian Minister of Pune, conducted an inspection of the Swargate Multimodal Hub. He scrutinised the progress of tasks such as granite installation, the air conditioning system, utility rooms, lifts, and escalators at the multimodal hub. He expressed satisfaction with the efficiency and quality of the ongoing work. During this visit, Mahametro Managing Director Shravan Hardikar provided Pawar with insights into various facilities, including parking arrangements, the pedestrian underground passage connecting to the MSRTC bus station, and more.

In a related announcement, Pune Metro revealed that the Ruby Hall Clinic Metro Station to Ramwadi Metro Station route is anticipated to open for passenger service upon the completion of the remaining works in December. Furthermore, the underground line, spanning from the Civil Court Metro Station to the Swargate Metro Station, is slated to be available for passenger service by April of the following year.

Read Also
Will Cyclone Tej Have Any Impact On Pune? Here's All You Need To Know
article-image
Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Pune: PMPML Introduces QR Code Attendance System For Employees

Pune: PMPML Introduces QR Code Attendance System For Employees

Pune BJP Chief Dheeraj Ghate Labels Contractual Recruitment MVA's 'Sin'; AAP Distributes Sweets To...

Pune BJP Chief Dheeraj Ghate Labels Contractual Recruitment MVA's 'Sin'; AAP Distributes Sweets To...

'Kudos To PMC': Kalyani Nagar Residents Appreciate Swift Action Against Garbage Burning

'Kudos To PMC': Kalyani Nagar Residents Appreciate Swift Action Against Garbage Burning

Pune: Ajit Pawar Distributes Prizes To Property Taxpayers; See Pics

Pune: Ajit Pawar Distributes Prizes To Property Taxpayers; See Pics

Ajit Pawar Takes A Ride On Pune Metro, Reviews Pending Work; See Pics

Ajit Pawar Takes A Ride On Pune Metro, Reviews Pending Work; See Pics