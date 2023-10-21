Ajit Pawar Takes A Ride On Pune Metro, Reviews Pending Work; See Pics |

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar on Saturday embarked on a ride aboard the Pune Metro, travelling from the Civil Court Interchange to the underground station in Shivajinagar. During his journey, he expressed contentment with the cleanliness standards maintained at both the Civil Court and Shivajinagar metro stations. Subsequently, he directed MahaMetro to uphold this level of cleanliness in the future.

Apart from the metro ride, Pawar, who is also the Guardian Minister of Pune, conducted an inspection of the Swargate Multimodal Hub. He scrutinised the progress of tasks such as granite installation, the air conditioning system, utility rooms, lifts, and escalators at the multimodal hub. He expressed satisfaction with the efficiency and quality of the ongoing work. During this visit, Mahametro Managing Director Shravan Hardikar provided Pawar with insights into various facilities, including parking arrangements, the pedestrian underground passage connecting to the MSRTC bus station, and more.

In a related announcement, Pune Metro revealed that the Ruby Hall Clinic Metro Station to Ramwadi Metro Station route is anticipated to open for passenger service upon the completion of the remaining works in December. Furthermore, the underground line, spanning from the Civil Court Metro Station to the Swargate Metro Station, is slated to be available for passenger service by April of the following year.