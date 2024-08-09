Ajit Pawar Reaffirms Leadership, Emphasizes Development and Women’s Empowerment at Niphad Rally |

Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, during a public meeting at Niphad as part of the Jan Sanman Yatra of Ajit Pawar's NCP Party, addressed recent controversies and reaffirmed his leadership strength and vision.

The NCP president started the yatra from Dindori in Nashik district, virtually launching his party's campaign for the assembly polls due in October.

Ajit Pawar, speaking on Friday, remarked, "I don't really believe in dreams, but work on making them reality." He emphasised his capability to turn dreams into reality, distancing himself from any trivial or baseless narratives.

Acknowledging the significance of the day, Ajit Pawar mentioned, "Today is the festival of Nagpanchami, where we worship snakes. It's also Tribal Day and August Kranti Day, marking Mahatma Gandhi's call for 'Quit India.' Many sacrificed their lives for our freedom, and we pay our respects to them."

Ajit Pawar highlighted the Nationalist Congress Party's proactive approach in initiating development plans, always with thorough research and collaboration with allied parties. He underscored the importance of women’s empowerment, pointing out that 50% reservation has been granted to women in local bodies, and there is no alternative to their empowerment.

Addressing 'False' Narratives and Ladki Bahin Yojana

Addressing the Ladki Bahin Yojana, a scheme aimed at empowering women, Pawar stated that it is designed to provide support to women and their families. He reassured that the scheme has reached nearly one and a half crore women, with more registrations underway, despite some challenges.

Pawar also urged the public not to fall for false narratives, stressing that the government is committed to continuing the scheme with a planned allocation of ₹45,000 crore. He encouraged voters to support the continuation of the scheme.

Ajit Pawar reflected on the period when his party was in power, acknowledging the challenges faced and emphasising the work done during their tenure. He criticised the central government's stance on onion exports, highlighting the negative impact of banning exports and the subsequent apology that was issued.

Pawar concluded by affirming his commitment to long-term politics focused on development and addressing the needs of the people, rather than indulging in baseless chatter.