 AI-Powered Interface To Simplify PhD Admissions At Savitribai Phule Pune University
This forthcoming system, set to be operational in the next two months, will serve as a dashboard-style platform offering comprehensive solutions to students

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Wednesday, November 01, 2023, 02:58 PM IST
article-image
Savitribai Phule Pune University |

In a significant effort to enhance the efficiency of the PhD admission process and alleviate the burden of manual tasks, the Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has unveiled plans to introduce an AI-based digital interface system.

This forthcoming system, set to be operational in the next two months, will serve as a dashboard-style platform offering comprehensive solutions to students. The decision to develop this technology was influenced by a detailed data analysis of the common challenges faced by PhD applicants during the admission procedure. With the implementation of the AI system, issues that typically take up to 15 days for resolution can now be addressed in as little as one or two days.

According to Prof Parag Kalkar, the Pro-Vice Chancellor of SPPU, "The enrolment process for PhD students involves numerous manual administrative tasks. Therefore, the university is dedicated to simplifying these procedures through AI-powered software featuring a user-friendly digital interface. The approach involves identifying the 100 most frequently encountered issues in the PhD admission process and implementing data-driven solutions. When a matter that usually takes 15 days for manual resolution can be resolved within a day or two, it signifies a substantial improvement in efficiency."

Currently, the university accommodates around 2,000 students across various departments for this academic year, making the introduction of the AI-based system a highly anticipated development.

