'Aftermarket Parts Led To Short Circuit': Ola Responds After E-scooter Fire Incident In Pimpri

After an Ola electric scooter, specifically the Ola S1 Pro, burst into flames on Saturday at the parking lot of DY Patil College in Pimpri, the company claimed on Sunday that the use of "aftermarket parts" in the scooter led to the short circuit.

Ola stated, “We have received a report of an incident with one of our scooters in Pune on October 28. The customer is safe and unharmed. Our investigation has revealed that aftermarket parts used in the scooter led to a short circuit, which resulted in the incident. Our findings have further confirmed that the battery of the vehicle is intact and functional.”

“At Ola, safety is of the highest priority, and we adhere to stringent vehicle safety and quality standards. We urge our customers to only use genuine spare parts and accessories for all service requirements and contact us online or through the nearest Ola Experience Centre for support,” the statement added.

This marks the second such incident in Pune involving Ola's electric scooters. In March 2022, another Ola S1 Pro scooter caught fire in the Dhanori area of Pune.

