 'Aftermarket Parts Led To Short Circuit': Ola Responds After E-scooter Fire Incident In Pimpri
e-Paper Get App
HomePune'Aftermarket Parts Led To Short Circuit': Ola Responds After E-scooter Fire Incident In Pimpri

'Aftermarket Parts Led To Short Circuit': Ola Responds After E-scooter Fire Incident In Pimpri

A viral video depicted heavy smoke billowing from the scooter while a fire brigade team worked to control the fire

FPJ Web DeskUpdated: Monday, October 30, 2023, 11:16 AM IST
article-image
'Aftermarket Parts Led to Short Circuit': Ola Responds After E-scooter Fire Incident In Pimpri | Twitter

After an Ola electric scooter, specifically the Ola S1 Pro, burst into flames on Saturday at the parking lot of DY Patil College in Pimpri, the company claimed on Sunday that the use of "aftermarket parts" in the scooter led to the short circuit.

Ola stated, “We have received a report of an incident with one of our scooters in Pune on October 28. The customer is safe and unharmed. Our investigation has revealed that aftermarket parts used in the scooter led to a short circuit, which resulted in the incident. Our findings have further confirmed that the battery of the vehicle is intact and functional.”

“At Ola, safety is of the highest priority, and we adhere to stringent vehicle safety and quality standards. We urge our customers to only use genuine spare parts and accessories for all service requirements and contact us online or through the nearest Ola Experience Centre for support,” the statement added.

This marks the second such incident in Pune involving Ola's electric scooters. In March 2022, another Ola S1 Pro scooter caught fire in the Dhanori area of Pune.

Read Also
WATCH VIDEO: Ola Electric Scooter Catches Fire In Pimpri
article-image

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

In Pictures: PMC Takes Down Illegal Constructions And Encroachments On Nagar Road In Pune

In Pictures: PMC Takes Down Illegal Constructions And Encroachments On Nagar Road In Pune

Vigilance Awareness Week 2023 Observed At Pune Airport; See Pics

Vigilance Awareness Week 2023 Observed At Pune Airport; See Pics

Pune Shocker: Youth Arrested For Raping, Impregnating 16-Year-Old Girl In Kondhwa

Pune Shocker: Youth Arrested For Raping, Impregnating 16-Year-Old Girl In Kondhwa

Pune: Wife Discovers Engineer Husband Is Instead A Security Guard, Files FIR

Pune: Wife Discovers Engineer Husband Is Instead A Security Guard, Files FIR

WATCH VIDEO: Six Gas Cylinders Explode in Illicit Warehouse In Pune's Manjri

WATCH VIDEO: Six Gas Cylinders Explode in Illicit Warehouse In Pune's Manjri