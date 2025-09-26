After Andekar Gang, Pune Police Tightens Grip On Ghaiwal Gang | Sourced

The notorious Ghaiwal gang has come under the Pune Police’s scanner after a recent violent gunfire incident in Kothrud. Police have invoked the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against gangster Nilesh Ghaiwal and 10 of his aides for their involvement in a firing and attempted murder case.

What was the incident?

On September 17, gang members opened fire on Prakash Dhumal (36), a resident of Ganesh Nagar, Thergaon, after he allegedly did not give way to their vehicles. Shortly after, another youth, Vaibhav Tukaram Sathe (19), from Sagar Colony, Kothrud, was brutally attacked with a sickle due to previous enmity. Both victims sustained serious injuries, sparking panic across the area.

Regarding the matter, Kothrud Police had arrested six accused, including Mayur Gulab Kumbare (30), resident of Sagar Colony, Shastri Nagar; Ganesh Satish Raut (26), resident of Nava Ekta Colony; Mayank Vijay Vyas; Dinesh Ram Phatak; and Anand Anil Chandlekar, all residents of Kothrud.

During interrogation, it was revealed that the gang operated under the direction of gangster Nilesh Ghaiwal, who had supplied them with firearms. Investigations further indicated that Ghaiwal had instigated his associates, claiming their fear factor was diminishing and instructing them to create terror once again.

Based on these findings, Pune Police have now booked Nilesh Ghaiwal and 10 others under MCOCA in connection with the violent attacks.