AFG vs SL, CWC 2023: Pimpri-Chinchwad Traffic Police Introduces New Arrangements To Curb Crowding; Check Details Inside |

In significant news for fans attending the Afghanistan vs Sri Lanka match at the Maharashtra Cricket Association (MCA) Stadium in Pune's Gahunje tomorrow, the Pimpri-Chinchwad Traffic Police have implemented new measures to alleviate congestion.

Check out the new traffic arrangements below:

Let us know! 👂

What type of content would you like to see from us this year? — HubSpot (@HubSpot)

How to reach the stadium?

If you don't have your own vehicle, you can reach the stadium by using Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited (PMPML) buses. These buses will depart from three different locations: Pune Municipal Corporation (PMC), Katraj, and Nigdi Chowk.

From PMC: Three buses will depart at 11am, 11:35am, and 12:05pm.

From Katraj Bypass: Two buses will leave at 11am and 11:30am.

From Nigdi Chowk: Two buses are organised with departures at 12pm and 12:30pm.

Passengers travelling from PMC and Katraj Bypass stops will be charged ₹100 per person, while those boarding from Nigdi Chowk to the MCA Stadium will pay ₹50 per person.

(We are on WhatsApp. To get latest news updates, Join our Channel. Click here)